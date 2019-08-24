Sheffield allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out three over four innings. He did not factor in the decision as the Mariners won 7-4 over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Sheffield was making his first major-league appearance in four months, but he didn't pitch long enough to be eligible for the win in a back-and-forth contest. Through seven innings this year, Sheffield has allowed five runs on a combined nine hits and seven walks while striking out six. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it would come at home versus the Yankees on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories