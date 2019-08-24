Mariners' Justus Sheffield: No-decision versus Jays
Sheffield allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out three over four innings. He did not factor in the decision as the Mariners won 7-4 over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Sheffield was making his first major-league appearance in four months, but he didn't pitch long enough to be eligible for the win in a back-and-forth contest. Through seven innings this year, Sheffield has allowed five runs on a combined nine hits and seven walks while striking out six. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it would come at home versus the Yankees on Wednesday.
