Sheffield will not be candidate to start Tuesday's game against the Astros in place of Yusei Kikuchi, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The fact the left-hander started Saturday's game for Triple-A Tacoma removes him from consideration to return to the majors for the second time this season. Sheffield appears to still be in need of plenty of seasoning anyhow, considering he allowed seven earned runs on six hits and five walks over 2.2 innings against El Paso on Saturday.