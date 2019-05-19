Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Not getting promoted yet
Sheffield, who is 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA across seven starts for Triple-A Tacoma, is not expected to be promoted to fill the rotation spot that opened up when Erik Swanson was optioned to the Rainiers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I think when we get to the point where we call Justus up, we'd like to call him up and leave him here and let him go," manager Scott Servais said. "I don't want to call him up and give him one or two outings and then go back and forth. He's working on things right now."
Sheffield already had his first major-league cameo earlier this season, filling in as the bulk reliever for Yusei Kikuchi's first abbreviated start April 26. However, a second major-league go-around apparently isn't in the works for now, even with the Mariners needing to fill the new vacancy in their rotation as soon as Tuesday against the Rangers. Sheffield will instead continue to concentrate on his development with the Rainiers, where he's been focusing on developing his changeup and attempting to refine his control.
