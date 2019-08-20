Mariners' Justus Sheffield: On track for Friday start
Sheffield is expected to be recalled from Double-A Arkansas to start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Sheffield will enter Seattle's starting rotation for at least one outing while Yusei Kikuchi catches a breather. With Felix Hernandez (lat) slated to return from the injured list Saturday, Sheffield could be in line for a bullpen role with the big-league club following Friday's spot start.
