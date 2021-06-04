Sheffield (5-4) earned the win Thursday against the Angels after allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning seven across 5.2 innings.

Sheffield ended just one out away from recording what would've been his fourth quality start of the season, but it's worth noting he's given up just two earned runs in four of his last six outings. He owns a 4.41 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP since the beginning of May.