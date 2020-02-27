Sheffield fired two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

The promising southpaw scuffled in his first taste of big-league action with the Mariners last season, generating a 5.50 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across eight appearances (seven starts). Sheffield's control (4.5 BB/9) was frequently an issue, so a pristine performance from the projected No. 4 starter was certainly a welcome sight for manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Really good stuff out of Sheff," Servais said. "A couple punchouts and a really good slider. Sheff has strikeout stuff, and we saw it today. Nice to get him off to a good start."