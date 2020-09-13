Sheffield (3-3) earned the win over Arizona on Saturday, tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Sheffield was staked to a five-run lead early in the contest and cruised to a relatively easy win, allowing only a pair of fourth-inning runs. He tossed 96 pitches (66 strikes) and did not allow an extra-base hit en route to his fifth quality start in his last six outings. The southpaw has bounced back from a rough beginning to the campaign to post a respectable 4.06 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the season. He'll face a tough San Diego offense at home Friday in his next scheduled start.