Sheffield, who's 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA through two starts at Triple-A Tacoma, is a candidate to be called up if Wade LeBlanc (oblique) is forced to miss at least one start, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sheffield checks in as Rotowire's No. 6-ranked prospect in the Mariners organization, but he's struggled in the early going with the Rainiers. Nevertheless, he and Tacoma teammate Erik Swanson are reportedly the top options to replace LeBlanc in the rotation if he's to miss at least one start. The veteran left-hander's prognosis should become clearer following a scheduled Saturday MRI.