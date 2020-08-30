Sheffield dropped to 2-3 in Saturday's 16-3 loss to the Angels after serving up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings.

Sheffield hadn't allowed a home run in his first five starts of 2020, but he finally got bit by the long ball Saturday, as Angels prospect Jo Adell took him deep for his first career home run in the second inning. The lefty wasn't able to rebound thereafter, with his shaky control -- he threw 55 of his 98 pitches for strikes -- being his biggest issue. He's now 0-2 with an 11.74 ERA in his two starts against the Angels, compared to 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his four outings in between.