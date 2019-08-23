Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Recalled ahead of Friday's start
Sheffield was recalled from Double-A Arkansas to start Friday against the Blue Jays.
Sheffield was named Friday's starter earlier this week, so his promotion was to be expected. The 23-year-old made his debut with the Mariners in April and allowed two runs over three innings. Sheffield was demoted to Double-A after scuffling at Triple-A Tacoma earlier this season, and he responded with a 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 85:18 K:BB through 78 innings with Arkansas.
