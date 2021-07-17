Manager Scott Servais said that Sheffield (forearm) resumed throwing Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Sheffield has been on the injured list since July 8 with a left forearm strain. Servais previously said that the left-hander would be out well past the minimum 10 days, but Friday's update represents an important first step in his recovery. A clearer timeline will emerge when Sheffield is able to throw off a mound, but for the time being, an early-to-mid-August activation from the injured list appears to be within the realm of possibility.
