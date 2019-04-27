Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Returns to Triple-A
Sheffield was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Sheffield will return to the Rainiers as expected after allowing two runs over three innings during his Mariners debut Friday. The 22-year-old was called up to cover some innings with Yusei Kikuchi limited to only one inning due to his maintenance plan. Sheffield figures to see the majors again at some point this season, perhaps in a similar role.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Works three innings in debut•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Officially promoted•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Will pitch Friday for Mariners•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Could work long-man role•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Potential candidate for callup•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...