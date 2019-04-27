Sheffield was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Sheffield will return to the Rainiers as expected after allowing two runs over three innings during his Mariners debut Friday. The 22-year-old was called up to cover some innings with Yusei Kikuchi limited to only one inning due to his maintenance plan. Sheffield figures to see the majors again at some point this season, perhaps in a similar role.

