Sheffield (1-2) took the loss Monday against the Astros, surrendering five runs (four earned) on 12 hits and a walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Facing Houston for the second time in his career, Sheffield couldn't find a way to stop the Astros at the plate, scattering a career-worst 12 hits in the process. However, the 24-year-old was able to keep the ball on the ground as he did not allow any home runs for the first time this season. Overall this year, Sheffield sports a 5.32 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 22 innings of work. The southpaw is lined up to make his next start at home Sunday against the Angels.