Sheffield started Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Sunday and allowed an earned run on four hits over five innings. He struck out six.

A second-inning solo home run was the only real damage sustained by Sheffield, who's now pitched to a 3.00 ERA over nine innings across his last two starts. That sample is a significant improvement on Sheffield's first two turns with the Rainiers upon a May 1 demotion from the Mariners, as he allowed nine earned runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings in that pair of starts following four appearances out of the bullpen for Seattle in the first three weeks-plus of the season.