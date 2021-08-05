Sheffield (forearm) is set to appear in his first rehab outing Sunday for High-A Everett, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.
Sheffield threw a bullpen session Wednesday. All seems to have gone well, as he's now set to begin a rehab assignment. Because he's been out since July 7, Sheffield is likely to need several outings to ramp back up, but a return in the middle or later portion of the month remains realistic.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Important progress being made•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Set for mound work•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Resumes throwng•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Could be facing extended absence•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Won't return when first eligible•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Goes to IL•