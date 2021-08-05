Sheffield (forearm) is set to appear in his first rehab outing Sunday for High-A Everett, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Sheffield threw a bullpen session Wednesday. All seems to have gone well, as he's now set to begin a rehab assignment. Because he's been out since July 7, Sheffield is likely to need several outings to ramp back up, but a return in the middle or later portion of the month remains realistic.