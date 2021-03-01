Sheffield, the Mariners' projected No. 4 starter, will make his first Cactus League appearance Thursday versus the Rockies, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The young left-hander will look to build on a highly encouraging 2020 campaign this coming season, with Sheffield having shown considerable improvement from his seven-start cameo in 2019 by posting a 4-3 record and 3.58 ERA across 10 starts. Sheffield focused much more on honing his location last season, resulting in a drop in BB/9 from 4.5 in 2019 to 3.2, as well as a significant reduction in ERA from the 5.50 figure he generated in his first exposure to big-league bats.