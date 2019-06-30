Sheffield, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning for Double-A Arkansas against Tulsa on Saturday, has allowed just three earned runs and recorded 24 strikeouts over his first three starts since being demoted to the Travelers.

Sheffield was sent down from Triple-A Tacoma on June 14 after a disastrous three-start stretch with the Rainiers where he gave 20 earned runs across seven innings. The downgrade in competition has done wonders for the left-hander, who worked a season-high eight innings Saturday and has exhibited much better control since the demotion as well. Sheffield's 2019 ERA remains an unsightly 5.40 primarily due to his aforementioned multi-appearance skid, but his 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP thus far in Arkansas offers reason for optimism.