Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sharp since demotion
Sheffield, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning for Double-A Arkansas against Tulsa on Saturday, has allowed just three earned runs and recorded 24 strikeouts over his first three starts since being demoted to the Travelers.
Sheffield was sent down from Triple-A Tacoma on June 14 after a disastrous three-start stretch with the Rainiers where he gave 20 earned runs across seven innings. The downgrade in competition has done wonders for the left-hander, who worked a season-high eight innings Saturday and has exhibited much better control since the demotion as well. Sheffield's 2019 ERA remains an unsightly 5.40 primarily due to his aforementioned multi-appearance skid, but his 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP thus far in Arkansas offers reason for optimism.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Demoted to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Not a candidate for spot start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Best outing of season•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Not getting promoted yet•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Bounces back after rough outing•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Returns to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...