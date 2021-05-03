Sheffield (2-2) allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Sheffield had his strongest start of the season after limiting the Angels to just two hits following an outing in which he was knocked around for a career-worst 12 hits in a loss to the Astros. The 25-year old did struggle with his command at times, as he hit a batter in each of the first two innings and surrendered three walks. He was able to pitch himself out of a couple of potential scoring threats and lowered his ERA to a 4.18. He's lined up to face the Rangers on the road his next time out.