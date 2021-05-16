Sheffield (3-3) was credited with the win over the Indians on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Taking the hill following his worst outing of the season last Sunday against the Rangers, Sheffield authored a strong bounce-back effort that saw him garner his third quality start of the season. The left-hander stayed away from the long ball altogether for the third time in the last four trips to the mound,, and both runs he surrendered game on RBI groundouts. Having gotten his record back to .500, Sheffield will look for his fourth victory of the season in a tough road matchup against the Padres either Friday or Saturday.