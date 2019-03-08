Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Solid in intrasquad game
Sheffield fired 3.2 scoreless innings in an afternoon intrasquad game Thursday during which he faced Dee Gordon, Mitch Haniger (back), Edwin Encarnacion and Ichiro Suzuki, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The promising prospect certainly faced a formidable test in the form of a quartet of hitters with a combined 16 All-Star appearances between them, and he came through with flying colors. Sheffield allowed just two hits and rang up six strikeouts, with five of them coming within the first eight batters he faced. The 22-year-old received rave reviews for his performance from Haniger, who heaped praise on Sheffield's fastball command, changeup and slider. A key piece of the James Paxton trade last November, Sheffield was already impressing prior to Thursday, as he's fired four scoreless inning in spring play while allowing just one hit and recording six strikeouts.
