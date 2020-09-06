Sheffield tossed seven innings against Texas on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Though he was unable to land in the win column, Sheffield's outing was a nice bounceback performance after he allowed six earned runs in his previous start. He was in line for a victory until his final frame, when he yielded a solo home run to Anderson Tejeda. The right-hander picked up his fourth quality start -- all of which have come in his last five appearances -- and now holds a 4.34 ERA on the season. He'll face the Diamondbacks on the road next Saturday.