Sheffield has logged just one appearance thus far in 2022, firing a perfect inning during which recorded a strikeout Sunday against the Twins.
The big left-hander was expected to open the season in a likely long-relief role, but manager Scott Servais interestingly has called his number just once, and for a one-inning appearance at that. Sheffield will naturally start to see some work as the season unfolds, but he may have a difficult time working back into the starting rotation if No. 5 starter Matt Brash continues to pitch well.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Long relief in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Competing for starting role•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Multi-inning relief stint in loss•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Earns relief win•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Earns win in relief•