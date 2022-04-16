Sheffield has logged just one appearance thus far in 2022, firing a perfect inning during which recorded a strikeout Sunday against the Twins.

The big left-hander was expected to open the season in a likely long-relief role, but manager Scott Servais interestingly has called his number just once, and for a one-inning appearance at that. Sheffield will naturally start to see some work as the season unfolds, but he may have a difficult time working back into the starting rotation if No. 5 starter Matt Brash continues to pitch well.