Sheffield gave up no runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven through five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Sheffield delivered a nice outing, but he labored a little, throwing 91 pitches in his five innings of work. The 23-year-old generated 21 swinging strikes, 14 on his slider alone. Sheffield has a 5.51 ERA with an 18:9 K:BB through three starts this season. Sheffield is scheduled to make his next start Sunday at Minute Maid Park.