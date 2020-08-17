Sheffield allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Houston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Sheffield put together six solid frames in second consecutive outing. The lone earned run allowed by the lefty came on a RBI single by Martin Maldonado in the fourth inning. After a shaky pair of start to start the campaign, Sheffield has lowered his ERA to a respectable 4.12 on the campaign. His next start is scheduled to come Saturday against the Rangers.