Sheffield (5-6) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Twins after allowing seven runs on 10 hits (including two home runs) and two walks while fanning four across five innings.

Sheffield had a rough outing and gave up a season-high seven runs, but that's not where the problems end for the left-hander -- he's also allowed two homers in three straight appearances. The southpaw owns a 7.36 ERA in three June starts and will try to bounce back in his next turn on the mound, scheduled for next week against the Rockies at home.