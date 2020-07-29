Sheffield (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels drove up Sheffield's pitch count, forced him from the game early and the piled on for six additional runs against the Seattle bullpen. Sheffield has a very good slider, but he's still working to refine his command and control and develop his third pitch (the changeup). Hopefully this will be a growth year for the lefty. Risk-averse fantasy players will probably want to watch and see from afar.