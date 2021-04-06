Sheffield (0-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday after allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Sheffield allowed the White Sox to get on the board to open up the second inning when he left a hanging slider that Yasmani connected on and sent it sailing over the left field fence. The 24-year-old imploded in the fourth when five straight Sox hitters reached base to put the Mariners in a 4-0 hole. Sheffield came back out for the fifth and was punished yet again by Grandal after he drilled a two-RBI single up the middle to make it a 6-0 ballgame. It wasn't a pretty first outing, but Sheffield did record all five of his strikeouts via the slider and should have better outings down the line as he continues to get comfortable and establish more command with his offspeed pitches. He's next scheduled to take the bump in Baltimore on April 12.