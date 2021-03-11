Sheffield allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout over 2.1 innings during a Cactus League loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Sheffield got Cactus League play started on the right foot with a pair of scoreless innings versus the Rockies on Thursday, but Wednesday's outing was about as disastrous as the line implies. The left-hander has battled control issues dating back to his minor-league days, so the location problems versus the Rangers are disappointing, as are the pair of home runs he surrendered to Jose Trevino and Eli White.