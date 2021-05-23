Sheffield (3-4) took the 6-4 loss Saturday to the Padres, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Sheffield allowed a single run through the game's first four innings but broke down in the fifth, allowing six base runners and five runs in a poor final inning. He was efficient with 91 pitches despite a season-high five walks which may be the only Brightside to an otherwise subpar outing. A 5.11 ERA is below average, but he remains an upside option for a young Seattle team.