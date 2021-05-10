Sheffield (2-3) allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out five over five innings in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Sheffield allowed just one run prior to the fifth when the Rangers put up six more on him after Charlie Culberson led off the inning with a solo home run and Adolis Garcia capped it off with a three-run blast. The 25-year-old pitched a gem last weekend against the Angels but has sandwiched that outing with a pair of horrendous starts in which he's combined to allow nine runs on 22 hits while striking out nine in 10.1 innings. He gives up plenty of hard contact and doesn't generate enough swings and misses to be a reliable fantasy option but has a good chance for a bounceback performance against Cleveland later in the week.