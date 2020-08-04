Sheffield (0-2) was tagged with the loss in Monday's 11-1 defeat against the Athletics. He gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while fanning five in 4.2 innings.

Sheffield had already allowed four runs on four hits in his season debut against the Angels on July 28, although he went a bit deeper into the game this time. He owns a 7:6 K:BB in 7.2 innings so far, and he will try to deliver a strong performance in his next scheduled start at home against the Rockies on Aug. 9.