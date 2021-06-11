Sheffield (5-5) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Tigers.

Sheffield ran into trouble early in his start, as he surrendered two home runs and three earned runs across his first two innings of work. He settled in from there -- two errors allowed the other two runs to cross the plate in the fourth inning -- but was limited to a short outing due to an inflated pitch count. Though he hasn't worked particularly deep into games, this marked Sheffield's first start of the season in which he hasn't completed at least five innings. Through 11 outings, Sheffield has maintained a 4.91 ERA with a 45:24 K:BB across 58.2 frames.