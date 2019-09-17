Sheffield is slated to get two more starts before the conclusion of the regular season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sheffield next lines up to face the Orioles on Saturday night before wrapping up his initial major-league tenure versus the postseason-contending Athletics on Friday, Sept. 27. The 23-year-old southpaw, who thrived with Double-A Arkansas this season after finding life in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with Triple-A Tacoma a bit daunting, has acquitted himself reasonably well at the big-league level. Sheffield has experienced a couple of hiccups in the form of a pair of five earned-run outings, but he's encouragingly put together a stellar two-start stretch versus the Cubs and Reds (one earned run allowed over 11 combined innings) and has demonstrated some of the same swing-and-miss upside (10.1 K/9 through 26.2 innings) he's flashed at times in his minor-league career.