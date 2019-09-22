Sheffield allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Sheffield allowed three earned runs in the second inning when he surrendered consecutive doubles that led to the majority of he damage. However, he was ultimately chased in the fifth inning when he allowed two hits and also hit a batter to load the bases. It was a disappointing effort for Sheffield, and he's now allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last five starts. That's inflated his ERA to 5.81 in 31 innings this season and is paired with a 1.68 WHIP. His next and final outing of the campaign is currently projected to come Friday against Oakland.