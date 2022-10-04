Sheffield is up as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
The Mariners do not have a confirmed starter for the nightcap, but Sheffield has not pitched more than three innings in an outing since Sept. 6, so he would likely need to follow an opener or appear as a middle reliever to qualify for a win if he is used Tuesday.
