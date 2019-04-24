Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Will pitch Friday for Mariners
Sheffield will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the primary pitcher behind Yusei Kikuchi in Friday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Kikuchi will be limited to one or two innings Friday as part of his maintenance program and Sheffield will be recalled to pitch after him. The 22-year-old began the season working as a starter at Tacoma, but covered three innings as a reliever on Monday in preparation for his callup. Sheffield has a 3.93 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 11:14 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season
