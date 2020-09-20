Sheffield (4-3) allowed a run on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out five in six innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Padres.
The only run against Sheffield came in the third inning on a Manny Machado RBI single. Other than that, the 24-year-old Sheffield was effective at quieting the Padres' big bats. He lowered his ERA to 3.75 with a 1.29 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB across 50.1 innings this year. The lefty is expected to get one more start in the regular season during next Saturday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.
