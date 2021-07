Sheffield's forearm strain will keep him out for a while and render him unable to return for his first turn in the rotation after the All-Star break, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Sheffield was knocked around by the Yankees for six runs in just 1.2 innings on Tuesday and hit the injured list the next day. It's still unclear exactly when the Mariners expect him to return, but he's not in contention for any of the first five games after the break.