Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Works three innings in debut
Sheffield served as the long reliever behind Yusei Kikuchi in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks over three innings. He struck out three.
The control problems the rookie has been experiencing at Triple-A Tacoma made the short trip with him to Seattle, as Sheffield needed 75 pitches to get through just a trio of frames. Only 39 of his offerings found the strike zone, but his ability to miss bats was evident in the eight swinging strikes he recorded overall. Sheffield is expected to return to the Rainiers to continue his development, with a possible callup later in the season certainly within the realm of possibility.
