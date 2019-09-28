Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Wraps up season with no-decision
Sheffield gave up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the A's on Friday night.
One run over five looks good at a glance, but he was walking a fine line with the four free passes and a homer allowed. Sheffield was probably due for a run of better luck after he had some unfortunate breaks against him in his prior two starts (9.35 ERA, 2.76 FIP in those two outings). The lefty ends the 2019 season with a 5.50 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in 36 innings with the big club, and should get a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Unravels against Orioles•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Two more outings before season ends•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Fans eight in rough start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: New start date cemented•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Likely to have start pushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...