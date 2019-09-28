Sheffield gave up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the A's on Friday night.

One run over five looks good at a glance, but he was walking a fine line with the four free passes and a homer allowed. Sheffield was probably due for a run of better luck after he had some unfortunate breaks against him in his prior two starts (9.35 ERA, 2.76 FIP in those two outings). The lefty ends the 2019 season with a 5.50 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in 36 innings with the big club, and should get a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.