Polcovich was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Polcovich hit just .242 in 118 games with Double-A Arkansas in 2022, but did get on at a -345 clip with 12 homers and 18 steals. The infielder/outfielder will likely provide depth for the upper levels, and could either return to Double-A or possibly help out Triple-A Tacoma.