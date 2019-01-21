Cowart was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday.

Cowart, who owns a career .177/.241/.293 slash line across parts of four big-league seasons, was dropped from Seattle's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for prospect Shed Long, who was acquired in a three-team trade Monday. He'll take a spin through waivers for the second time this offseason.

