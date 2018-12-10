Cowart was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Monday.

A first-round pick back in 2010, Cowart has hit a miserable .177/.241/.293 in 162 major-league games over parts of four seasons with the Angels. His versatility is interesting, as he appeared at all four infield positions as well as left field last season, but he's yet to hit well enough to deserve a roster spot even as a utility man. The rebuilding Mariners have at-bats available, but Cowart has shown very little reason to believe that he'll seize the opportunity and suddenly become a significant fantasy asset. Cowart will get the chance to try to be a two-way player, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports, which could theoretically make him interesting in some leagues, but the odds of an effective performance on either side of the ball are low.