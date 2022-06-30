Giles fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing a walk and recording two strikeouts.

Giles was sharp for the third time in as many outings, pounding in 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander has strung together scoreless efforts in each of his first three appearances at the big-league level since 2020, but as Wednesday demonstrated, manager Scott Servais is still looking to deploy Giles in low-leverage spots for the time being.