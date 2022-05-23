Giles (finger) will throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday and will begin a rehab assignment after that if all goes well, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Giles suffered an injury to the tendon in his right middle finger shortly before the start of the season, an issue which delayed his return from Tommy John surgery. He's finally nearly ready to game action for the first time since September of 2020, assuming he is indeed cleared to embark on a rehab assignment. Given the length of his absence, his rehab assignment likely won't be a short one, so it's still likely several weeks until he makes his Mariners debut.