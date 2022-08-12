Giles (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
Giles made his Mariners debut in late June and tossed 4.1 scoreless innings over five appearances before sustaining a shoulder injury. He spent the last month recovering and posted a 3.60 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in five innings over five rehab appearances. While the right-hander is back to full health, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him become a free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.