The Mariners placed Giles (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Giles' move to the IL was merely a formality, as the Mariners already confirmed prior to spring training that the right-hander would miss the entire 2021 season while recovering from the Tommy John procedure he required in October. The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $7 million contract with Seattle in February, so the Mariners are hoping that a healthy Giles can return some value in the second season of the deal.
