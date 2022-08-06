Giles (shoulder) allowed two earned runs on a hit, a walk and a wild pitch while recording two strikeouts over one inning in High-A Everett's loss to Hillsboro on Friday.

The good news is that the veteran worked up to 20 pitches, but he also was markedly less sharp than in his rehab debut Tuesday, when he'd fired a perfect sixth inning. The Mariners will likely want to see Giles put in at least another couple of rehab appearances, including one at the Triple-A level, before activation is considered.