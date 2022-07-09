Giles was placed on the 15-day injured list due to tightness behind his right shoulder, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Giles suffered the injury during Friday's win over the Blue Jays and was quickly placed on the injured list. He's managed just eight innings since the 2019 season due to a combination of Tommy John surgery, a finger sprain and now his most recent issue. There's no timetable for Giles' return, though he'll be sidelined until at least late July.