Giles, reinstated from the injured list Monday, fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

The veteran right-hander's return to the majors was a long time coming, as Tuesday's appearance marked his first regular-season outing since mid-September 2020 due to injuries. Giles got through his frame on a relatively efficient 15 pitches, 11 which found the strike zone. The 8-2 lead the Mariners enjoyed at the time of Giles' entry represented the ideal low-leverage spot to reintroduce him to game action, and he's likely to continue seeing most of his opportunities under those conditions for the time being.